Top MP receives death threats

File: Chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration/monitoring and evaluation, Dr Makhosi Khoza. Photo: Gallo / Lindile Mbontsi

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament said it was disturbed by death threats allegedly made to the chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration/monitoring and evaluation, Dr Makhosi Khoza.

Khoza received the threatening phone calls during her committee’s oversight visits to the Mpumalanga province.

“Dr Khoza received calls in the last two days, the gist of which hint at some unhappiness with the stern views her committee made during its oversight programme in the last two days,” said Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo in a media statement.

“During the oversight visit to the province, a number of problems in Mpumalanga’s health services came to the committee’s attention, prompting a wide range of critical views from committee members and a subsequent statement by Dr Khoza, issued in her capacity as chairperson of the committee.”

Mothapo said Parliament does not take the alleged threats lightly and a report would be made to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

He added that the alleged threatening calls will also be reported to the SAPS for investigation.

