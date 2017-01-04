Top pupils' top tips for matric

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga interacting with 2016 top achievers in Midrand on 4 January 2017. Photo: eNCA / Khaya Khumalo

Duncan Xihlovo of Risinga High School in Giyani is among the Class of 2016 top achievers. Photo: eNCA / Khaya Khumalo

Conrad Strydrom of Hermanus Hoerskool in Hermanus is among the Class of 2016 top achievers. Photo: eNCA / Khaya Khumalo

Hannah Jane Clayton of Rusternburg High School for Girls in CapeTown is among the Class of 2016 top achievers. Photo: eNCA / Khaya Khumalo

Madiba Nyandano of Tshivhase Secondary School in Limpopo is among the Class of 2016 top achievers. Photo: eNCA / Khaya Khumalo

Hlulani Malungani of Revoni School for the Blind in Limpopo is among the Class of 2016 top achievers. Photo: eNCA / Khaya Khumalo

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga praised the Class of 2016 as national assets.

Motshekga met with the top-achieving matriculants in Midrand on Wednesday as she prepared to announce the National Senior Certificate pass rate at 6pm.

The minister told the top 20 achievers that the country expected them to become good leaders and warned them of the dangers of substance abuse.

Visually impaired Hlulani Malungani is among the top achievers of 2016 and advised those wishing to emulate his success not to be easily distracted by challenges.

“You need to apply yourself to your studies and be able to cope. I am blind but I was able to succeed,” said Malungani of Revoni School for the Blind in Limpopo.

Here are tips from other top pupils:

Study smart

“Study smart and you will excel. Work hard and you will achieve good marks,” Duncan Xihlovo of Risinga High School in Gyani, Limpopo, said.

Hard work pays off

“Work hard and never let anything distract you,” said Conrad Strydom of Hermanus Hoerskool in the Western Cape.

Be committed

“There is no particular formula I used, it’s all about dedication and being committed. If you work hard it does pay off,” said Hannah Jane Clayton of Rustenburg High School for Girls in Cape Town.

Plan ahead

“Studying became my hobby. You just need to plan, have a timetable and success will follow,” said Madiba Nyandano of Tshivhase Secondary School in Limpopo.

