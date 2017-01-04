Top pupils' top tips for matric

Get your matric results here from midnight.
JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga praised the Class of 2016 as national assets.
Motshekga met with the top-achieving matriculants in Midrand on Wednesday as she prepared to announce the National Senior Certificate pass rate at 6pm.
The minister told the top 20 achievers that the country expected them to become good leaders and warned them of the dangers of substance abuse.
Visually impaired Hlulani Malungani is among the top achievers of 2016 and advised those wishing to emulate his success not to be easily distracted by challenges.
“You need to apply yourself to your studies and be able to cope. I am blind but I was able to succeed,” said Malungani of Revoni School for the Blind in Limpopo.
#MatricResults2016 Motshekga says some top achievers have defied the odds and overcame personal circumstances.— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) January 4, 2017
Here are tips from other top pupils:
Study smart
“Study smart and you will excel. Work hard and you will achieve good marks,” Duncan Xihlovo of Risinga High School in Gyani, Limpopo, said.
Hard work pays off
“Work hard and never let anything distract you,” said Conrad Strydom of Hermanus Hoerskool in the Western Cape.
Be committed
“There is no particular formula I used, it’s all about dedication and being committed. If you work hard it does pay off,” said Hannah Jane Clayton of Rustenburg High School for Girls in Cape Town.
Plan ahead
“Studying became my hobby. You just need to plan, have a timetable and success will follow,” said Madiba Nyandano of Tshivhase Secondary School in Limpopo.
#MatricResults2016 Motshekga says we must continue to teach learners about dangers of drugs and alcohol, it is my appeal. pic.twitter.com/5Erd31YolU— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) January 4, 2017
