Toursim Indaba kicks off in Durban

KwaZulu-Natal is ready for action, as the Toursim Indaba kicks off in Durban. Over the years, the coastal city has won several bids to host major events, such as the recent World Economic Forum and the World Aids Conference. Video: eNCA
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal is ready for action, as the Toursim Indaba kicks off in Durban on Tuesday.

 

 

 

Over the years, the coastal city has won several bids to host major events, such as the recent World Economic Forum and the World Aids Conference.

 

 

The International Congress and Convention Association has rated Durban the second most important destination in Africa.

And entrepreneurs say it's giving Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises an opportunity to flourish.

 

 

eNCA

