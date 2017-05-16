KwaZulu-Natal is ready for action, as the Toursim Indaba kicks off in Durban.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal is ready for action, as the Toursim Indaba kicks off in Durban on Tuesday.

#TourismIndaba delegates arriving at the Durban ICC, ahead of 3 day travel roadshow pic.twitter.com/YX5uVD6ykL — POWER987News (@POWER987News) May 15, 2017

The annual #TourismIndaba has kicked off in Durban today @DurbanICC. It's the 1st time in years that it starts during the week. #Indaba2017 — SurenNaidoo (@SurenNaidoo) May 16, 2017

Over the years, the coastal city has won several bids to host major events, such as the recent World Economic Forum and the World Aids Conference.

The International Congress and Convention Association has rated Durban the second most important destination in Africa.

And entrepreneurs say it's giving Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises an opportunity to flourish.

90 small tourism businesses is the focus at Indaba https://t.co/3sHaZ7vqFD via @Brand_SA — Flight Mate(pty)Ltd (@MateFlight) May 6, 2017

eNCA