Traditional doctor nabbed in Limpopo for allegedly robbing graves

Traditional doctor was arrested after he allegedly exhumed two graves at the Tshitavha village at ha-Makuya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – A 29-year-old traditional doctor was arrested after he allegedly exhumed two graves at the Tshitavha village at ha-Makuya, north of Thohoyandou, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the traditional doctor was arrested on Wednesday night.

“One of the bodies that were exhumed was found without the head and the other grave had the whole body stolen. Soon after the last exhumation process, the community members started barricading the public road and went on to burn the house of one of the local man whom they suspect of being responsible for digging up graves in their area,” Mojapelo said.

“They then proceeded to burn two huts and two bakkies belonging to a traditional healer who stays in the area. We strongly condemn this conduct as it amounts to mob justice. We urge everybody to give the police space to investigate these cases.”

Mojapelo said that police were looking for a 23-year-old man to assist with the investigation.

“The arrested suspect will appear before Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Friday] on a charge of defeating the ends of justice. This charge relates to the violation of graves at Tshitavha village.”

African News Agency