Traditional leaders say their land is no-go area

JOHANNESBURG - Traditional leaders say taking land away from them would be taking it from its rightful owners.

The leaders made their views heard when they met with the cabinet-appointed ministerial task team.

Headed by Cooperative governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, the team saw leaders express concerns around proposals to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

“The 13 percent of land in traditional leaders' hands where 80 percent of our communities are residing should not be touched when it comes to the issue of expropriation," said iNkosi Sipho Mahlangu from the Mpumalanga House of Traditional Leaders.

"That land belongs to the people and traditional leaders.”

While title deeds and land tenure were also discussed, the tribal leaders were not happy about being labelled tinpot dictators.

“That statement was seen as uncomfortable to the traditional leaders, we have said that didn’t reflect the position of cabinet or the president,” said Mkhize.

Traditional leaders were hopeful such engagements with government will ensure their voices are loud and clear on the land debate and this meeting won't just be another talk-shop.

“The issue of talk-shop don’t arise from any traditional leader, it only comes from the media," said Mkhize.

