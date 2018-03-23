LIVE BLOG: Grave situation following heavy rains in Gauteng

The Johannesburg Roads Agency is calling on all roadusers to exercise caution and patience when travelling across bridges. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The extensive rains that have fallen around Johannesburg over the past two days have caused damage all around the city, including causing the collapse of graves and headstones at the newly-launched Olifantsvlei Cemetery.

Parts of the city are also experiencing power outages.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) is calling on all roadusers to exercise caution and patience when travelling across bridges following heavy rain in Gauteng.

Heavy downpours flooded bridges across Johannesburg and other parts of the province, the JRA said.

The South African Weather Services has advised that the rain will continue into the weekend.

Here’s a list of bridges that have been affected by the heavy rain:

• Buccluech Street Bridge is currently closed to traffic.

• Buccluech Avenue Bridge.

• Dorothy Nyembe pedestrian Bridge has collapsed in Region D (Soweto Dobsonville). The Bridge had been closed.

• 12th Avenue Bridge.

• Canterbury Bridge baldly affected. The bridge will be closed on Friday.

• Belgrave Bridge is currently overtopping and the bridge is closed.

• Nancefield Street Bridge in Soweto is currently flooding.

• Mzilikazi Street Bridge is currently flooding in Soweto.

• Canning Street Bridge in Bramley is badly affected.

• Third Avenue in Region A, Chartwell Bridge is badly affected and is flooding.

• 118 Morkel Road Bridge in Lynhurst is badly affected.

• Medler Street Bridge in Region C is badly affected.

• Seder Street Bridge in Region C is badly affected.

• Simmert Street Bridge, 2 Witkoppen Bridges (provincial authorities have closed the bridges).

• Platina Street Bridge is badly affected.

• Pedestrian Bridge connecting 9th St and 10th St, Parkhurst is badly affected.

• Robert Broom culvert (close to Robert broom/ Amaryllis int).

• Martinus Smuts Avenue Bridge in Soweto is badly affected.

• Kilpsruit Low level Bridge in Kliptown. The bridge is flooding.

The JRA says officials are monitoring low-level bridges that are prone to flooding.

These bridges have been earmarked for upgrades and will be cordoned off if they pose a risk during heavy flooding.

The JRA urged motorists to monitor JRA updates and use alternative routes where required.

The agency said it expected the list of affected bridges to increase.

In the event of a flash flood or where residents are at risk, it is advisable to immediately evacuate the area and seek a place of safety.

Residents and roadusers are encouraged to report all road and storm-related emergencies to 0860 562 874/ hotline@jra.org.za / Twitter: @MyJra or JRA Find&Fix mobile app.



IN PICTURES: Wet weather chaos



Tasha’s Menlyn Maine Pretoria pic.twitter.com/YPcKBuQIfw — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 23, 2018

Tips for motorists and residents on how to survive the heavy rains from the JRA:

Flash Floods



If a flash flood warning has been issued for your area, act immediately! You may only have seconds before flood waters appear.

Pedestrian Safety



• If you are outdoors and a flash flood is likely, get to higher ground immediately! You cannot outrun a flash flood.

• Keep out of places that are likely to flood such as ditches or dry stream beds.

• Avoid already flooded areas and high-velocity flow areas.

• Never attempt to run across flooding water when the water is above your ankles.

• Do not walk into or near high water.

• Keep children from drainage ditches and open stormwater drains.



Motorist Safety



• NEVER drive into water covering the road. You do not know how deep it is or if the road is washed away. Turn around and go the other way!

• Look out for flooding at highway dips, bridges and low areas.

• If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.

• Be cautious, especially at night when visibility is impaired.

• Do not park your vehicle along streams, particularly during threatening conditions





eNCA