200 arrested in Joburg for drunk driving ahead of Easter

File: Traffic officials are already putting measures in place ahead of the Easter weekend. Photo: Gallo / Jody Nel

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials are already putting measures in place ahead of the Easter weekend.

Over 200 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving in Johannesburg this weekend.

“We're going to have lots of roadblocks these few days leading up to the weekend,” Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

“We want to appeal to motorists to take it easy, especially [on] the road to Limpopo going to Moria. We're also expecting a lot of people to go to KwaZulu-Natal. Drivers should stick to the speed limit, not consume alcohol and not drive for more than 2 hours [uninterrupted]. Take a gap when driving so you don't fall asleep at the wheel."

