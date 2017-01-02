Traffic picks up as holidaymakers head home

File: The big trek home from the country’s coastal resorts for thousands of holidaymakers kicked off in earnest on Monday morning. Photo: AFP / Stephane de Sakutin

Johannesburg, 02 January 2017 - Law enforcement agencies have their hands full, ensuring revellers make it home safely. And the Johannesburg Metro Police Department is no exception. Video: eNCA

DURBAN - The big trek home from the country’s coastal resorts for thousands of holidaymakers kicked off in earnest on Monday morning.

The N3 Toll Concession reported that in the hour between 9am and 10am there were 1,700 cars that passed through Moor River in a northerly direction. At the same time only 750 vehicles headed in a southerly direction.

At the Tugela toll, which is about 100 kilometres north, it was reported that 1,260‎ vehicles headed in a northerly direction during the same time.

At the Wilge and De Hoek toll plazas a little less than 1,000 vehicles an hour were heading northwards, which was double the number southbound.

Africa News Agency