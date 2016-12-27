Traffic volumes high as holiday makers return

Cape Town, 25 July 2016 - The transport industry is pushing for new solutions to curb traffic congestion in Cape Town. Photo: epa / Kim Ludbrook

CAPE TOWN – Traffic volumes continued to increase on Tuesday and was expected to increase as South Africans make their way home from their holiday destinations, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

On the N3 to Gauteng alone, traffic volumes reached more than 1200 vehicles per hour at toll gates on Tuesday, said RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane.

Zwane said they were urging motorists to not delay “their trips until the last minute”.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution as the possibility of rain in high. They are advised to keep their lights on, reduce speed and increase the following distances when driving in wet conditions.”

Zwane said traffic and other law enforcement officers would be out in full force to monitor motorists.

“Motorist are advised to keep their focus on the roads, avoid talking on the cellphones and ensure that all passengers are using seat belts,” he said.

“Preliminary figures indicate that more 7,000 drivers have been arrested so far for various offences including drunken driving, speeding, reckless.and negligent driving among others.”

The figures also shows that 13,000 drivers had been issued with fines for mostly failing to wear seat belts and using their cellphones while driving.

Last week, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced that 845 people had lost their lives on the country’s roads between December 1 and 19, a 17 percent increase when compared to the same period last year.

Peters said a worrying trend was developing since investigations showed that human error was responsible for 82 percent of the fatal crashes, while 10 percent of these accidents were caused by factors related to the roads and environment, including wet and slippery roads, poor visibility, or stray animals during this period. Faulty or unroadworthy vehicles contributed to eight percent of the crashes.

Of the 845 deaths, passengers accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 39 percent, while 24 percent of those killed in the accidents were drivers. Just over a third of the fatalities were pedestrians.

The death toll was sure to rise as several paramedic services reported to Arrive Alive that at least a dozen people died in separate accidents on Tuesday alone. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Netcare911 reported that five people died when a minibus taxi and a sedan vehicle collided head-on in Bethlehem in the Free State.

In another accident on Tuesday morning, five people were killed and one child survived, but sustained serious injuries, after a bakkie and a sedan car collided head-on on the N1 highway bear Mokopane in the Limpopo province.

Just before 6am, two children, aged 9 and 18 months, were left orphaned and seriously injured when their parents died in a crash on the N12 outside of Carletonville, Gauteng.

On Christmas Eve 13 people were killed, including two children, on the N1 highway near Worcester when a bus and a minibus taxi collided head-on.

