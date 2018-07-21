File: A Metrorail train carriage caught fire at the Cape Town station on Saturday. Emergency services are on the scene. Photo: Flickr/SAR Connecta

JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail train carriages caught fire at the Cape Town station on Saturday.

Metrorail Western Cape Spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed the fire and told eNCA.com that emergency services are on the scene.

According to the city's fire brigade, up to 11 train carriages have been destroyed as well as damage to station infrastructure.

Four fire engines and two water tankers attended the scene, Cape Town fire chief Theo Layne said.

Platforms 15 and 16 were affected and no injuries had been reported.

Train on fire at Cape Town station on Saturday July 21. Video by Ruvan Boshoff pic.twitter.com/mTOGeospwE — David Chambers (@daveincapetown) July 21, 2018

Cape Town - #TrainFire Train on fire now Cape Town station. Platform 15 #MetroRail pic.twitter.com/kN9mEWx5Xa — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 21, 2018

The cause of the fire, as well as the extent of damage, is still unknown.

- Additional reporting ANA -

