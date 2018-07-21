DStv Channel 403
Train on fire at Cape Town station

  • South Africa
File: A Metrorail train carriage caught fire at the Cape Town station on Saturday. Emergency services are on the scene. Photo: Flickr/SAR Connecta

JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail train carriages caught fire at the Cape Town station on Saturday.

Metrorail Western Cape Spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed the fire and told eNCA.com that emergency services are on the scene.

According to the city's fire brigade, up to 11 train carriages have been destroyed as well as damage to station infrastructure.

Four fire engines and two water tankers attended the scene, Cape Town fire chief Theo Layne said.

Platforms 15 and 16 were affected and no injuries had been reported.

The cause of the fire, as well as the extent of damage, is still unknown.

 

- Additional reporting ANA - 

 

