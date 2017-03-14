Transfer Sassa funds before its too late to pay out: CPS

File image of elderly South Africans awaiting grant payments. Cash Paymaster Services says it needs the grant money to be paid into it's account by Wednesday, if it's expected to distribute payments on 1 April. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

JOHANNESBURG - Cash Paymaster Services CEO Serge Belamant says if the grant money for April isn’t paid into their account by Wednesday, it may be too late.

He confirmed this to eNCA today (Tuesday).

Belamant says the money has to be deposited twelve working days before the 1st of April. Effectively, that’s tomorrow.

He warns if this isn't done, CPS won't be in a position to pay at the end of this month.

However, this was contradicted on Tuesday morning by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"Three working days before the due day of payment, money is transferred by the National Treasury to Social Development's Reserve Bank account, the department transfers the money to nine provincial social development accounts," he said.

"The money in those accounts is transferred to a Nedbank account of CPS Net1. CPS Net1 pays that money to Grindrod Bank account, then from the first of each month Grindrod pays beneficiaries in various forms."

Gordhan was briefing Parliament’s public accounts committee, on his department’s role in the Sassa crisis.

eNCA