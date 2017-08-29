Transport minister denies e-toll bill being changed

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Minister distanced himself from media reports that government is proposing new laws after the failure of Gauteng's e-tolling revenue collection system.

Joe Maswanganyi called the reports misleading and mischievous.

He said a proposed amendment came from the DA and will be raised as a private member's bill in Parliament.

The Star reported on Monday that roads agency Sanral proposed that provincial and municipal governments be given more power in the implementation of e-tolls, acknowledging the failure of Gauteng's e-tolling system.

Motorists owe an estimated R6-billion in unpaid fees.

The bill reportedly will give provincial premiers at least 30 days to hear out objections on planned tolling. If objections are more than 55 percent, the premier will have to call for a referendum within six weeks.

Sanral will also have to identify alternative routes of "comparable distance, which must be a tar road, be maintained adequately and be suitable for increased usage."

During the Department of Transport's budget vote in Parliament, Maswanganyi indicated that Sanral is in the process of developing a long term strategy, aligned with the National Development Plan. The strategy aims to review Sanral's operating model.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) reiterated the e-tolling revenue collection system has failed.

"User pay schemes need all users to pay. I think you can get away with 90 percent (compliance). in fact, Sanral said in court it has 93% compliance. (But) the fact is, four years on, the compliance level stands at 20 percent. It (e-tolls) has failed completely," said Outa chairperson, Wayne Duvenhage.

