Transport Minister gives interim Prasa board its orders

CAPE TOWN - As fired members of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) were arguing in court that their dismissal was illegal, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters met with the interim board of the state-owned commuter rail agency on Friday.

“Minister Peters indicated to the board that Prasa is currently implementing a bold plan to transform and modernise passenger rail services over the next 20 years in South Africa. This is in line with its vision to become the backbone of public transportation as the mass carrier supported by all other modes of transport,” the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The interim board, appointed by Peters on Monday comprises the former CEO of the SA National Roads Agency Limited Nazir Alli, former National Union of Mineworkers secretary-general Frans Baleni, former Transport Department spokesman Tiyani Rikhotso, lawyer Ronny Mkhwanazi and the CEO of the SA Local Government Association, Xolile George.

The previous week she had dissolved the board, chaired by former politician Popo Molefe, who on Friday sought an order declaring Peters’ decision unlawful. Judgment was reserved.

The board was dissolved following its termination of the secondment of Collins Letsoalo, a department employee, as acting CEO. The board said he had inflated his salary by 350 percent without its approval.

The department statement said: “Minister Peters directed the [interim] board urgently to advertise and fill the existing personnel posts in Prasa, including that of group chief executive officer, for which the advertisement of the recruitment and filling of the position closed on Wednesday, 15 March 2017.

“Minister Peters also directed Prasa to attend to the auditor-general’s report findings that highlighted glaring supply-chain management deficiencies within Prasa. Minister Peters indicated that these ought to be attended to urgently.”

Last year, the auditor-general found Prasa to be the single biggest contributor to irregular expenditure to the tune of R13.9-billion.

