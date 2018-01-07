Traumatised train-crash family relives the horror

FREE STATE 07 January 2017 - The festive season came to a tragic end for several families on board a train in the Free State. Survivors are still reeling from one of the worst rail disasters in the country’s history. ​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A seaside getaway in Port Elizabeth ended as a nightmare for the Moletsanes and their three children when they were caught up in one of the worst rail disasters in South Africa's history.

They were among the hundreds of people travelling to Johannesburg on the Shosholoza Meyltrain that crashed into a truck at a railway crossing in Kroonstad, Free State, killing 19 people.

Seipati Eleanor Moletsane says: “I could hear that screaming of the people, ‘Help me, help me, I’m dying.’ I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t do anything and we waited there, we waited there, we waited there. It was a delay of two hours to get proper help.”

Her husband, Phakisa, says he tried helping another passenger trapped under the debris.

Phakiso Moletsane, who survived the crash says,“I said to him, ‘Don’t worry about your, your arm, it’s already broken. What we are going to do now, we are going to pull you out of this, because the train is going to catch fire now.’ Because there was already smoke coming.”

*Watch the video above for the full interview.

eNCA