Treasury distances itself from negotiations with Sassa payment company

JOHANNESBURG - The Treasury has distanced itself from negotiations with the company, CPS, which was contracted to pay out social grants. It says that, despite a request by the department of social development, it cannot intervene.

This is because the department has its own accountant and it would amount to a conflict of interest. The Minister of Social Development Minister and the South African Social Security Agency accepted partial responsibility for the social grants crisis.

Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, and SASSA leaders assured the Constitutional Court that the agency was on track to take over the payment of social grants at the end of March.

That was in November 2015.

They now say those promises were optimistic, unrealistic and based on little research – and now take responsibility for failing to deliver on them.

Dlamini and SASSA also admit they were told in October, that continuing with the Cash Paymaster Service contract for grant payments would be unlawful.

They chose not to seek a court order allowing for this extension – which saw the Black Sash take the matter to court.

The Black Sash wants the Constitutional Court to order that the CPS contract can be extended, but with strict conditions. They also want the court to play in a supervisory role in the deal, to ensure that it doesn't end up costing too much.

The DA has applied to join this case, and wants the Constitutional Court to find that Minister Dlamini violated her oath of office in her handling of the crisis.

It wants the court to order that she personally pay legal costs linked to this court case.

“I think what we are really want to drive home is that people can’t sit on information, knowing that there is a disaster looming; leave it to the last minute and then say: I can’t do anything, we need to do anything. We just need to renew the contract,” said DA MP James Selfe.

“When the African National Congress officials meet on Monday, like they do most Mondays, they will be hard pressed to not call the Social Minister, who have course has already shown the middle finger to Parliament….But I think Bathabile Dlamini facing a massive crisis,” said Political Analyst Karima Brown.

Dlamini’s spokesperson insists that she did not deliberately lie to the Constitutional Court over SASSA’s ability to take over grant payments.

She would not be drawn on calls for Dlamini to resign.

eNCA