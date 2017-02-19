Treasury ready for #Budget2017

File: Treasury, under the leadership of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, is ready to deliver the budget speech on Wednesday. Photo: Flickr.com/GovernmentZA

CAPE TOWN - Treasury is ready to deliver the budget speech on Wednesday.



In a tweet on Saturday, Treasury says it’s leadership remains resolute and won’t be distracted as they prepare for the upcoming budget speech presentation.

On Friday, Parliament confirmed former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe would be sworn in as member of parliament.

Political analysts and opposition parties have criticised the move.

Many believe Molefe is one step closer to replacing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

With their latest tweet, it seems Treasury is unshaken by the news surrounding Molefe and Gordhan.

eNCA