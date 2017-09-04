Treasury rubbishes talks of purge

File: Finance minister, Malusi Gigaba has rubbished speculation of a purge of senior Treasury officials seen as being loyal to his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan. Photo: eNCA / Bianca Bothma

JOHANNESBURG - Finance minister, Malusi Gigaba has rubbished speculation of a purge of senior Treasury officials seen as being loyal to his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan.

The department is currently trying to fill at least five senior positions, amid reports of a breakdown in relations between the ministry and senior officials.

Gigaba took up his post at number 40 Church Square, Pretoria, under extraordinary circumstances.

Mistrust abounded, and an exodus of senior officials was predicted.

Since then, Gigaba has appointed a new director general, and moved several executives from positions they'd filled in an acting capacity, which is raising suspicion of a purge of top officials seen as being loyal to his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan.

Gigaba's spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete, says: "Quite frankly I think that narrative is unfortunate and must be corrected quite quickly. There is no purge of anyone who was "loyal" to any particular individual. I think the people that work at national treasury are loyal to their work, and minister appreciates them for their professionalism"

Yet, Schalk Human been removed from acting in the critical position of chief procurement officer, Jayce Nair replaced as acting accountant general, and Lindy Bodewig shifted from heading up the shambolic new Integrated Financial Management System.

Tshete says: ""People who are talking about sacking and firing, I think those people are just trying to sensationalise the issue. Acting by nature means it's not permanent, and the people that have been removed from those acting positions understand it as that"

How Gigaba and Director General Dondo Mogajane fill these vacancies will be watched closely.

Political Economist, Siya Biniza syas: "There's been a loss of credibility as a result of firstly the reshuffling, but also the ability of the national treasury to reign in the spending and the borrowing by state owned enterprises. Already most of our state owned enterprises have been in trouble. SAA needing a bailout, Eskom having its loan from the Brics bank returned because of procurement issues...so the credibility issue is very central. It's central to us getting access to international capital. It's also central to us being able to roll out the national development agenda"

Tshwete says in some instances, the demands of occupying their own positions, while also acting in another, compromised the attention officials could pay to their dual portfolios.

Treasury says this problem was highlighted by the IFMS saga, in which one-point-two billion rand is believed to have been wasted on a system that's yet to materialise.

