Trek4Mandela hikers head to Kilimanjaro

File: Trek4Mandela Hikers are once again taking on Africa's highest peak. Photo: AFP / Peter Martell

JOHANNESBURG - Mandela Day is a week away, and Trek4Mandela hikers are once again taking on Africa's highest peak.

This year's expedition aims to raise enough funds to buy six million packets of sanitary pads.

The team taking on Mount Kilimanjaro is being led by Sibusiso Vilane.

Among those taking part are family members of late race car driver Gugu Zulu.

Zulu lost his life in 2016 while trying to summit the mountain.

His wife, Letshego, is returning to the mountain.

This time around, she plans to plant trees in memory of her late husband.

eNCA