Tributes flood in for Joel Joffe, Mandela's defence lawyer

Mandela's wife Winnie asked him to defend her husband in the Rivonia Trial, where several leaders ANC were under prosecution under the Apartheid. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBUEG – South African film producer Anant Singh has paid tribute to iconic lawyer, Lord Joel Joffe following his death. Joffe played an essential role in Mandela's defence team in the 1963-4 Rivonia Trial, where Mandela was sentenced to life for sabotage against the apartheid South African state.

Human rights lawyer and assisted dying campaigner Lord Joel Joffe has died at his Wiltshire home https://t.co/kUMIfYyfkW pic.twitter.com/L2Qmjujdu5 — BBC West Live (@BBCBristol) June 19, 2017

In a statement, Singh describes Joffe as a remarkable human being and a brilliant legal mind.

Joffe died on Sunday at the age of 85. British anti-apartheid campaigner Peter Hain, describes Joffe as a warm and passionate person.

RIP Joel Joffe

(He was part of Nelson Mandela's defense team in the Rivonia trial) https://t.co/IG2MmbrxFO

HT @nomadglenn — AFRICA IS A COUNTRY (@africasacountry) June 20, 2017

Singh also says Joffe’s book, ‘The State vs Nelson Mandela’ helped him prepare for his film, ‘Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom’.





eNCA