Tributes flood in for Joel Joffe, Mandela's defence lawyer

  • South Africa
Mandela's wife Winnie asked him to defend her husband in the Rivonia Trial, where several leaders ANC were under prosecution under the Apartheid. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBUEG – South African film producer Anant Singh has paid tribute to iconic lawyer, Lord Joel Joffe following his death. Joffe played an essential role in Mandela's defence team in the 1963-4 Rivonia Trial, where Mandela was sentenced to life for sabotage against the apartheid South African state.

 

In a statement, Singh describes Joffe as a remarkable human being and a brilliant legal mind.

Joffe  died on Sunday at the age of 85. British anti-apartheid campaigner Peter Hain, describes Joffe as a warm and passionate person. 

 

Singh also says Joffe’s book, ‘The State vs Nelson Mandela’ helped him prepare for his film, ‘Mandela,  Long Walk to Freedom’.

 


 

