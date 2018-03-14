READ: Trollip invites Malema to NMB amid vote of no confidence

File: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has invited EFF leader Julius Malema (not pictured) to see how well the municipality is doing. Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Ferrreira

JOHANNESBURG – Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has invited EFF leader Julius Malema to see how well the municipality is doing.

It's his last ditch attempt at swaying Malema ahead of a planned motion to unseat him after the DA voted against EFF's motion on land expropriation without compensation.

Trollip penned an open letter to the red berets leader, detailing among other things, his admiration for Malema.

He says EFF councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay have a good working relationship with the DA-led coalition.

Read the letter below as published in the HeraldLive:

Letter to J Malema 13 March 2018 Final 1 by eNCA.com on Scribd

