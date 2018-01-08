Truck driver in horror FS train crash yet to be arrested

File: The truck driver allegedly responsible for last week's deadly train crash has not yet been arrested. Video: eNCA

KROONSTAD - The truck driver allegedly responsible for last week's deadly train accident has not yet been arrested.

At least 19 people died in the crash and dozens were injured when the truck driver allegedly skipped a crossing and crashed into a Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) train carrying hundreds of people.

The whereabouts of 15 people is unknown at this stage, while the rail operator says four bodied are yet to be identified.

Once the truck driver is arrested, he potentially faces charges of culpable homicide.

It is understood police have to take statements from everybody involved in the collision before making an arrest.

The truck driver escaped the collision without any major injury.

eNCA