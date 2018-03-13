Truck driver struck, killed by truck in Olifantsfontein

File: A truck driver's body was found lying in the slow lane of the highway, a few metres away from his truck on Monday. Photo: eNCA/Bianca Ackroyd

JOHANNESBURG- A trucker was killed after he was hit by a truck on the R21 south-bound highway in Olifantsfontein, ER24 said on Tuesday.

ER24 Spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Monday afternoon paramedics found body of a man lying in the slow lane of the highway, a few metres away from his truck. “It is understood that the man had climbed out of his truck and was struck by the second truck,” said Meiring.

He said a second truck was found parked a short distance away on the side of the road.

“A man was assessed and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency