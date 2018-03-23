Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Tshwane families evacuated following floods

  • South Africa
West cnr South Street road is closed. Photo: Twitter/ First road ‏

CENTURION - Several families have been taken to places of safety in Tshwane after their homes were destroyed.

Some motorists had to abandon their vehicles due to flooding.

Many roads around the province have also been closed.

UPDATE: Gauteng floods cause havoc

The South African Weather Service is advising the public to exercise caution during the heavy rains.

People are also urged to avoid crossing rivers.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close