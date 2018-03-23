Tshwane families evacuated following floods

West cnr South Street road is closed. Photo: Twitter/ First road ‏

CENTURION - Several families have been taken to places of safety in Tshwane after their homes were destroyed.

Some motorists had to abandon their vehicles due to flooding.

Many roads around the province have also been closed.

The South African Weather Service is advising the public to exercise caution during the heavy rains.

People are also urged to avoid crossing rivers.

Bernd Gerhard - Under the Gautrain bridge in Centurion. pic.twitter.com/lfJJzDkFmX — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 22, 2018

Letsia Smith - Centurion. Laagwater brug by Clubview. pic.twitter.com/wjnsEZBsTG — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 23, 2018

Thys Lourens - Video taken early this morning in Stormvoëlroad Silverton pic.twitter.com/4fwTGIFDAY — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 23, 2018

Sanria Smith - Kameeldrift East Pretoria , Wewer Rd pic.twitter.com/gQNjNIyadu — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 23, 2018

eNCA