Tshwane families evacuated following floods

CENTURION - Several families have been taken to places of safety in Tshwane after their homes were destroyed.
Some motorists had to abandon their vehicles due to flooding.
Centurion - #FLOODING RT @JSampear Just a glimpse of the flooding around #Centurion, specifically #Blackwood road. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/mUgA0z7n9G— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
[JUST IN] Visuals of #flooding in Centurion in Pretoria. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/7roG4L4JNP— eNCA (@eNCA) March 23, 2018
Many roads around the province have also been closed.
UPDATE: Gauteng floods cause havoc
The South African Weather Service is advising the public to exercise caution during the heavy rains.
People are also urged to avoid crossing rivers.
Bernd Gerhard - Under the Gautrain bridge in Centurion. pic.twitter.com/lfJJzDkFmX— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 22, 2018
Letsia Smith - Centurion. Laagwater brug by Clubview. pic.twitter.com/wjnsEZBsTG— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 23, 2018
Thys Lourens - Video taken early this morning in Stormvoëlroad Silverton pic.twitter.com/4fwTGIFDAY— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 23, 2018
Sanria Smith - Kameeldrift East Pretoria , Wewer Rd pic.twitter.com/gQNjNIyadu— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 23, 2018
