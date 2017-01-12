Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Tshwane mayor fires back

  • South Africa
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is taking on the Department of International Relations. Photo: Gallo / Thapelo Maphakela

PRETORIA - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga is taking on the Department of International Relations (Dirco).

He says he never received instructions from Dirco telling him not to visit Taipei.

Msimanga has spoken out about the trip for the first time.

His visit to Taiwan sparked controversy, with Dirco accusing him of breaching foreign policy.

The Department says he contravened South Africa’s One China Policy.

It further says that he acted against its wishes when he accepted an invitation from his counterpart in Taipei.

"Literally five minutes before I was about to board did we receive a call from the spokesperson of Dirco saying that if I board, they will release a statement," said Msimanga.

"So if that to you is a statement saying we are against you going somewhere, then the lines of communication are very blurred here."

