Tshwane 'trying to work a miracle' to get the lights back on

File: Thousands of homes around Pretoria East remain in the dark following an explosion at a power substation on Tuesday. Photo: eNCA/Benita Enoch

PRETORIA - Thousands of homes around Pretoria East remain in the dark following an explosion at a power substation on Tuesday.

Investigations are underway to determine what caused the blast.

The City of Tshwane says it's installing temporary transformers at the substation to switch the lights back on.

According to Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson: “The explosion occurred on Tuesday at about 10 in the morning. We don’t know the exact cause of the explosion, we are busy with investigations to determine the exact cause. This kind of work ordinarily takes about a month so we are trying to perform a miracle here to try and get the substation up and running within five to six days.”

Bokaba believes the problem was worsened by an old system which stacks transformers together, affecting all of them if one explodes.

He says the city is now looking at new ways to minimise the damage caused by such incidents.

Bokaba says the city's temporary measures to restore power has cost millions.

“All I can tell you is that this is a multi-million rand operation, you can see the kind of infrastructure that we’re putting together. By the way what we’re doing now is temporary.”

Residents say it’s been a tough couple of days.

But many have commended the city for its efforts.

#WapadrandSubstation good samaritans bringing food to the teams working hard to restore power. May the good Lord bless them ⁦@CityTshwane⁩ ⁦@SollyMsimanga⁩ ⁦@MosolaMoeketsi⁩ pic.twitter.com/XThrT25LEB — Selby Bokaba (@Selbybok) July 15, 2018

I take my hat off to everyone who worked tirelessly to rebuild the substation in the cold in such a short time. You guys are truly amazing! We are extremely thankful for everything you have done for us strangers. — Natasha Joubert (@Tashajoubert) July 15, 2018

Tshwane officials say they’ll be conducting inspections across the city to ensure this doesn’t happen at other stations.

eNCA