Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Tshwane 'trying to work a miracle' to get the lights back on

  • South Africa
File: Thousands of homes around Pretoria East remain in the dark following an explosion at a power substation on Tuesday. Photo: eNCA/Benita Enoch

PRETORIA - Thousands of homes around Pretoria East remain in the dark following an explosion at a power substation on Tuesday.

Investigations are underway to determine what caused the blast.

The City of Tshwane says it's installing temporary transformers at the substation to switch the lights back on.

According to Selby Bokaba, City of Tshwane spokesperson: “The explosion occurred on Tuesday at about 10 in the morning. We don’t know the exact cause of the explosion, we are busy with investigations to determine the exact cause. This kind of work ordinarily takes about a month so we are trying to perform a miracle here to try and get the substation up and running within five to six days.”

Bokaba believes the problem was worsened by an old system which stacks transformers together, affecting all of them if one explodes.

He says the city is now looking at new ways to minimise the damage caused by such incidents.

Bokaba says the city's temporary measures to restore power has cost millions.

“All I can tell you is that this is a multi-million rand operation, you can see the kind of infrastructure that we’re putting together. By the way what we’re doing now is temporary.”

READ: Power outages hit parts of Johannesburg

Residents say it’s been a tough couple of days.

But many have commended the city for its efforts.

 

 

Tshwane officials say they’ll be conducting inspections across the city to ensure this doesn’t happen at other stations.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close