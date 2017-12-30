Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Tumi Morake, family in serious crash near Sun City

  • South Africa
Comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a head-on collision while on the way to Sun City with her family on Friday evening. Photo: Jamain Krige

JOHANNESBURG - DJ and Comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a head-on collision while travelling towards Sun City on the R556 outside Rustenburg with her family on Friday night.

Although a number of passengers sustained injuries, early reports suggest no-one was seriously hurt. 

Morake and nine other people, including three children,were taken to hospital shortly after 7pm with minor to moderate injuries.

Comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle (pictured) while on the way to Sun City with her family on Friday evening. CREDIT: ER24 EMS/Twitter

News24 reported Morake's publicist Monica Steyn as saying “I spoke to Tumi and they are okay. We’re not sure of the extent of the injuries yet.”

 

Morake is believed to be holidaying with her family and had earlier in the day posted holiday snaps from the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State.

The comedian celebrated her 36th birthday on 22 December.

Earlier in December, she was embroiled in controversy over remarks she made regarding people with disabilities. She has since apologised for the comments.

