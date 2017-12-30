Tumi Morake, family in serious crash near Sun City

Comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a head-on collision while on the way to Sun City with her family on Friday evening. Photo: Jamain Krige

JOHANNESBURG - DJ and Comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a head-on collision while travelling towards Sun City on the R556 outside Rustenburg with her family on Friday night.

Although a number of passengers sustained injuries, early reports suggest no-one was seriously hurt.

Actress and comedian @tumi_morake is said to have been be among ten people injured in a crash between two cars on the R556 outside Rustenburg in the North West Province. Three children were also injured in the crash but no fatalities have been reported. Pics: Supplied #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/HN90WDbTwg — Jamaine Krige (@jour_maine) December 29, 2017

Morake and nine other people, including three children,were taken to hospital shortly after 7pm with minor to moderate injuries.

Comedian Tumi Morake was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle (pictured) while on the way to Sun City with her family on Friday evening. CREDIT: ER24 EMS/Twitter

Wishing Tumi Morake and her family a speedy recovery after being involved in a car accident. May God strengthen the during this tough time. — Tshepo Thlaku (@Thlaku) December 29, 2017

News24 reported Morake's publicist Monica Steyn as saying “I spoke to Tumi and they are okay. We’re not sure of the extent of the injuries yet.”

RT* COMEDIAN TUMI MORAKE & FAMILY IN ACCIDENT : SUN CITY AREA. NW. INJURIES. pic.twitter.com/kw0xdsE4rs — Gauteng PIG Spotter (@randpigspot) December 29, 2017

Morake is believed to be holidaying with her family and had earlier in the day posted holiday snaps from the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State.

A young short left through the mountains for a nice tour of the Basotho cultural village. That sorghum beer was next level. ---- #takemetothemountains#liveyourwild#soulrenewal#goldengate#SANParks pic.twitter.com/06DAwFo472 — Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) December 29, 2017

The comedian celebrated her 36th birthday on 22 December.

Earlier in December, she was embroiled in controversy over remarks she made regarding people with disabilities. She has since apologised for the comments.

eNCA