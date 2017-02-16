TUT to resume activities on Thursday after day of shutdown

PRETORIA – Activities at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Pretoria Campus will resume on Thursday, after a shutdown due to fires which were started on Wednesday morning.

The university spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter said the campus was closed on Wednesday due to sporadic protest action that erupted overnight.

“The decision to close the campus for the day was taken in view of the safety of students, staff and university,” she said.

The commotion was a result of students having issues about inadequate accommodation.

No injuries or damage to property were reported.

De Ruyter said TUT had enrolled over 60,000 students this year and they could only accommodate 35 percent of the total enrolled, however, the institution was working on increasing its capacity.

“The university has a campus master plan for the development and maintenance facilities…money will be allocated to build residences.”

She said another concern is that students do not indicate when applying that they are going to need accommodation.

“That is part of the problem which will be discussed between management and the local central [Student Representative Council] SRC tomorrow.”

“The University respects the rights of students to protest, but similarly the rights of students and staff who want to study and work in a safe environment should be respected,” De Ruyter said.

“The University will not tolerate disruptive behaviour and perpetrators of these actions will be subject to University disciplinary procedures.”

Africa News Agency