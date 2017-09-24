VIDEO: Thlabi says Twitter hack may be linked to Khwezi book

24 September 2017 - Author and media personality Redi Tlhabi says she's shocked by reports that extracts of her latest book are being used in the ANC leadership battle. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Former radio personality' Redi Tlhabi fears the hacking of her personal Twitter account may be linked to her soon-to-be-released book on late HIV activist Fezekile ‘"Khwezi" Kuzwayo.

Tlhabi, speaking from the United States, said she was shocked by a report that extracts from her latest book were being used in the ANC leadership battle.

A mention of ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize in the book had been blown out of proportion by a journalist, she said.

"In my wildest imagination I never envisaged this kind of reaction. Zweli Mkhize, the presidential hopeful for the ANC, he's mentioned in the book in about three to five lines, using the court extract itself, and I don't see how he now becomes the story, rather than Fezekile.

"I never anticipated that my referring to something that was already in the public domain would now be used to centre it around the ANC elective conference,” Tlhabi said.

The timing of the hack raised eyebrows on social media.

Khwezi, as she was known, accused then-presidential hopeful Jacob Zuma of raping her in 2005.

Tlhabi has been unable to log into her account since the hacking and said the hackers were one step ahead every time those helping her tried to get her account functioning again.

