Twitter reacts to Madikizela-Mandela's passing

JOHANNESBURG – Messages of condolence have started pouring in for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s family after news broke on Monday afternoon that she has died at a hospital in Johannesburg.

@eNCAnews. Winnie Mandela passed on. Our condolences to the family , ANC and friends. Your contribution in the struggle is well documented. We are today free because of people like her. Rest In Peace Mangutyana. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 2, 2018

Although the cause of her death is not yet known, masses have taken to social posting heartfelt messages of condolence.

The passing of Mama Winnie comes as a great shock to all of us. She embodied strength, resistance and an undying spirit of love for freedom. She fought a relentless fight for us to have an equal and just society. Her life was for the service of all African people.



Siyabulela ! pic.twitter.com/rkeX7wffZu — ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) April 2, 2018

Winifred Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela. There is no other. We salute you. pic.twitter.com/xAWvdzjoIN — Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) April 2, 2018

It’s with great sadness to learn of the passing of Mama Winnie Mandela. She was truly an incredible struggle hero. She played her role in the liberation of the people of SA. Indeed May her soul Rest In Peace. She finished the course, ran the race. #AfricaMourns her today. https://t.co/rSK9fNukuS — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 2, 2018

When I met Winnie Mandela at her Soweto home, she asked me to continue doing stories that change South Africa for the better. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to spend a bit of time with her. Rest in peace #WinnieMandela #WinnieMadikizelaMandela pic.twitter.com/7qlK8VRjfB — Mpho Lakaje (@mpholakaje) April 2, 2018

A very sad day for Azania. Rest in peace Mother of the Nation. #RIPWinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/E9wivd7Zt6 — DNA BrandArchitects (@DNABrandSA) April 2, 2018

You were strong when we couldn’t be. You were a rage that sometimes burned too brightly and you showed us how to be brave and be our fearsome best. Lion. Warrior. Mother. Mkhonto. #WinnieMandela — Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) April 2, 2018

eNCA