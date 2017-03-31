Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Twitter reacts to the #CabinetReshuffle

  • South Africa
File: Despite widespread opposition, President Jacob Zuma announced a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday evening. Photo: GCIS

DURBAN - Social media users have reacted to the announcement that President Jacob Zuma has reshuffled his ministerial cabinet.

UPDATE: Zuma calls Top Six meeting

Nine ministers have been sacked along with six deputies on Thursday evening.

 

Users commented on the lateness of the announcement, the rand falling in response to the news and the state of the country at large.

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close