Twitter reacts to the #CabinetReshuffle

DURBAN - Social media users have reacted to the announcement that President Jacob Zuma has reshuffled his ministerial cabinet.

Nine ministers have been sacked along with six deputies on Thursday evening.

#cabinetreshuffle Mara being South African is a full time job. You can't even sleep before you wake up to a new govt. — R.S Sankara (@ras_digital) March 30, 2017

Users commented on the lateness of the announcement, the rand falling in response to the news and the state of the country at large.

Gonna wake up to Chappies R100 each tomorrow #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/vH4IVc6i5z — I Am An African v2.0 (@ismailkarim7) March 30, 2017

The South African Treasury before & after the #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/kHpr0QAyss — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) March 30, 2017

It has been confirmed by #ANN7 and #eNCA that Pravin Gordhan is no longer the Minister of Finance. #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/CblYO7r7iX — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) March 30, 2017

at this stage I wouldn't be surprised to find out that South Africa is being sold on bidorbuy #cabinetreshuffle — Mtho (@PastorChooch) March 30, 2017

We are a nation that laughs at itself but I don't think the jokes are going to help this time. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/d8WDSrOaXo — Angel (@wild__hart) March 30, 2017

