Two armed suspects rob staff at Port Elizabeth Airport

File: Police are investigating a case of business robbery after two armed gunmen held up security guards at the Port Elizabeth Airport early on Tuesday morning. Photo: Flickr.com/Adam Gerard

PORT ELIZABETH – Two armed gunmen held up security guards at the Port Elizabeth Airport early on Tuesday morning and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It is understood the business robbery took place at the Acsa offices opposite the Wimpy restaurant.

Police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu said that at about 5:30am, two employees were fetching money from the ticket machines at the airport when they were robbed of the cash and their cellphones. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

“Two suspects (faces covered) pushed the employees into the safe room where they were taking the money to and held them up at gunpoint,”Naidu said. “The suspects then got into a vehicle and drove off. Police are investigating a case of business robbery.”

It’s understood the trapped security guards banged on the storeroom door from the inside and called for help. A member of the public apparently heard the banging and called upon other security officers to unlock the storeroom.

No shots were fired and no arrests have been made.

African News Agency