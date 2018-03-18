Two cops wounded in Joburg shootout

Two police officers were wounded in a shoot-out with suspected armed robbers and car hijackers in Greenside in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: SAPS / ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers were wounded in a shoot-out with suspected armed robbers and car hijackers in Greenside in Johannesburg on Saturday, Gauteng police said.

Police received information about a suspicious vehicle in Greenside. They proceeded to the area and upon arrival spotted a white Audi with four occupants, Captain Kay Makhubela said.

"They [police] approached the car and before they got out of their car, the suspects started to shoot at them. They [police] got out of their car and retaliated. A shoot-out ensued between police members and the suspects. Two officers were shot, one in the right hip and the other one in the right hand."

A rifle recovered after three security officers were wounded during a cash-in-transit heist in Heidelberg. Johannesburg police flying squad officers arrested four of the alleged armed robbers.

The suspects drove over the pavement and damaged their car. They then hijacked a red Kia and sped off in two cars, dropping an AK 47, a 9mm pistol, and a black balaclava while fleeing.

The suspects hijacked another car, a grey Isuzu about 1km away from the scene, and abandoned the damaged Audi. Another 9mm pistol and a bag containing more black and red balaclavas and gloves were found inside the Audi. The Audi was apparently stolen in Douglasdale in February this year. The two wounded police officers were taken to Milpark hospital. No arrests had yet been made, Makhubela said.

African News Agency