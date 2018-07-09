Two dead, 20 injured after truck collides with taxis

A collision between a truck and two taxis in Germiston has left two people fatally injured. Photo: ER24/ ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and 20 others injured on Monday morning following a collision between two taxis and a truck on Power Road in Germiston, private paramedic service ER24 reported.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 7am they found the bodies of a man and woman lying motionless in front of one of the taxis.

"Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," said Meiring.

Meiring said they found one taxi and truck in the middle of the road, while a second taxi had come to a stop on the side of the road. Most of the occupants had climbed out of the vehicle while others were still seated inside the vehicle.

"Twenty other patients were attended to on scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to critical. Patients were treated and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions."

"Once treated, they were transported to various hospitals for further treatment," said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency