Man kills neighbour, hangs himself in Evaton

JOHANNESBURG – A man stabbed his 19-year-old neighbour with a butcher's knife before hanging himself in a bathroom in Evaton in Gauteng.

It is alleged the man had been harassing his neighbour demanding a relationship with her before Sunday’s incident.

Nineteen-year-old Lesego Lekoko died on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said she was stabbed by a neighbour, who lived just a few minutes away.

Carly Mavuso described incidents leading up to her sister's murder.

She said Lekoko was friendly with her neighbour, David 'Rastory' Mphandla, but he wanted more.

"She told me, 'This person has been asking me out for months and I told him I don't want him and I've been recently changing my numbers because of him," Mavuso said.

Mphandla's harassment escalated until midday Sunday, when he arrived at the door, claiming to be looking for the landlady.

"I have never seen him so angry. He was just cold, very different from the person I knew," Mavuso added.

After speaking to the landlady, Mphandla insisted Lekoko walk him home.

What followed took everyone by surprise.

Neighbour Monaheng Maine said she saw Mphandla stabbing Lekoko.

Mphandla's violent actions surprised those who knew him.

"This guy was a good guy, I couldn’t believe it. To see him the way he was... He was very angry, his face changed. I don't know why. He was not that Rastory I know," said Maine.

Mavuso arrived to find her sister bleeding.

"I didn't know what to do, I was scared. Then people started gathering around and we were waiting for the ambulance, which took forever to come," Mavuso added.

As Lekoko fought for her life, events took yet another startling turn.

"I don't know who opened the door there. He came to us and tell us Rastori is also dead. He hanged himself in the bathroom, from the roof with the electric cable," Maine added.

Lekoko will be buried beside her mother in the North West Province.

Mphandla's family declined an interview with eNCA.

