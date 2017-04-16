Two dead in CT fires

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Over 200 structures in seven areas have been gutted around the Cape Town area. Photo: Supplied by City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in informal settlement fires in Cape Town and at least 600 more have been displaced.

The biggest fire was in the New Rest informal settlement in Gugulethu, where one of the victims died.

The second person died in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

Emergency Services say they hav attended to several incidents this weekend.

