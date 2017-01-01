Two dead in Westlake collision

Two people died after after a collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle on Steenburg Road in Westlake, Cape Town on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

CAPE TOWN– Two people died after a collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle on Steenburg Road in Westlake, Cape Town on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

In a statement, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said when their paramedics arrived on the scene they found a man lying in the back of the bakkie.

“Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries and was later declared dead on the scene,” said Meiring.

“Another man was found lying trapped inside the bakkie while a woman was found lying outside, a few feet away. Both these patients were found to be in a critical condition.”

Metro Emergency Rescue Services had to use the jaws-of-life to extricate the man from the bakkie.

Both critically injured patients were treated on scene and provided with advanced life support treatment, before being rushed to the Victoria and Groote Schuur hospitals.

“Unfortunately, upon arrival at hospital, the critically injured woman succumbed to her injuries,” said Meiring.

Three other people, who were travelling on the back of the bakkie when the crash happened, sustained moderate injuries.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

Africa News Agency