Two held for firearms, ammunition in Hermanus

File: Two people have been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, Western Cape police confirmed. Photo: via freestockphotos.biz

CAPE TOWN – Two suspects have been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in Hermanus in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said during an intelligence-driven operation early on Friday morning in Gousblom Street in Mount Pleasant, Hermanus, members of the Overberg Crime Intelligence, Maitland Flying Squad and National Intervention Unit arrested two suspects for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Members followed on information and search the premises. During the search, a 34-year-old male was found in possession of a .357 Magnum while he was sitting in a vehicle outside the premises. He will be charged with possession of a firearm without licence.

“Members also found a shotgun on top of the roof of one of the rooms. It was later discovered that the shotgun had been reported stolen in Caledon. The members also found small amounts of Dagga and Tik,” Van Wyk said. “A 39-year-old suspect was arrested and he will be charged with possession of firearm without licence and possession of drugs.

“A further charge of dealing in liquor without licence will also be added since a large amount of liquor was also confiscated.”

Both suspects will appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Jula commended the members for their efforts to bring perpetrators to justice and thanked the community members who reported the criminals.

African News Agency