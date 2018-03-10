Two injured in Cape Town paragliding accident

Two people were injured in a paragliding accident on Signal Hill in Cape Town on Friday afternoon. Photo: ANA/ER24.

CAPE TOWN - Two people were injured in a paragliding accident on Signal Hill in Cape Town on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 1pm and found a woman, believed to be in her 40s, and a man, believed to be in his 30s, "lying on the hill", ER24 spokeswoman Annine Siddall said.

Community Medics and fire and rescue personnel were also on the scene and helped to treat the patients. The man and woman were later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Siddall said.

(Pic: ANA/ER24).

African News Agency