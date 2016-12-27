Two killed in Eastern Cape collision

Two people died in a head-on collision on the R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Monday. Photo: ANA/SUPPLIED/Eastern Cape Traffic

PORT ELIZABETH – Two people have died in a head-on collision on the R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Deputy Director of Eastern Cape Traffic, Charles Bramwell, said the crash occurred between a Kia SUV and Hyundai Etios on Monday afternoon.

Bramwell said two women passed away and two other passengers travelling in the Etios were in a serious condition at hospital.

A third vehicle a VolksWagen Amarok travelling behind the Etios at the time was also involved in the accident but passengers in the vehicle sustained no injuries.

Africa News Agency