Two killed in Heilbron helicopter crash

JOHANNESBURG – Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Heilbron, Free State.

The incident happened on Friday evening.

Two other people, including a 14-year-old teenager, were seriously injured.

“It is understood that the helicopter crashed in Heilbron and local emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found two men inside the helicopter with fatal injuries. A fourteen-year-old and 49-year-old were found outside the helicopter with serious injuries. They were treated on scene and rushed to Heilbron clinic,” said Er24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak.

The two injured were rushed to hospital.

It is not clear where the helicopter took off or where it was flying to.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

