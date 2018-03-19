Two killed at notorious Glebelands hostel

File: Two men were killed at the sprawling Glebelands Hostel in Durban, 19 March 2018. Photo: eNCA / Francois Grobler

DURBAN – Despite the presence of a newly-opened police station at uMlazi’s notorious Glebelands Hostel in Durban, two men were killed at the sprawling complex over the weekend, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man was killed on Saturday night at one of the taverns at the complex, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

The man was not a Glebelands resident but had lived there in the past and had been visiting his family, she said.

The body of another man, believed to be in his 40s, was found on Sunday a short distance from Block M, where he was a resident. Mbhele said it was not yet clear when the man was killed.

Both men were shot but Mbhele could not confirm if the incidents were related.

“No arrests have yet been made and the cases are being handled by the provincial task team,” she said.

The hostel has been a focal point of the Moerane Commission of inquiry, which was tasked with investigating political killings in the province since 2011.

The commission wrapped up its work last week, with provincial police management being the last to give oral testimony on Monday.

They had been called back to testify again after giving unsatisfactory answers to numerous questions when they first testified over two days in February.

Several of the senior officers brushed aside allegations that the high numbers of murders at the hostel were politically motivated. Instead, they placed the blame for the estimated 80 murders on or near the hostel on “pure criminality”.

African News Agency