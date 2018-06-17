Two seriously injured as car crashes into wall in Bloemfontein

Two people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a wall on President Paul Kruger Avenue in Bloemfontein early on Sunday morning. Photo: ANA/ER24

BLOEMFONTEIN - Two people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a wall on President Paul Kruger Avenue in Bloemfontein early on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with the fire services, arrived on the scene to find a wrecked car smashed against a residence wall, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

A man and a woman, both believed to be in their 20s, were trapped in the car. Fire services had to use specialised tools to remove the roof of the car, allowing paramedics access to the patients. On assessment, paramedics found that both patients had sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided them with pain-relief medication before they were transported to Mediclinic Bloemfontein for further treatment. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Meiring said.

African News Agency