Two Syrian siblings finally leave war-torn Ghouta

JOHANNESBURG, 30 March 2018 -Two little girls, who sent a desperate plea for help from inside war-torn Syria, have finally been rescued. After making contact with eNCA, the channel has been liaising with Gift of the Givers. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers has rescued two sisters and their family from war-torn Ghouta in Syria.

The sisters have been in contact with eNCA, which helped organise the rescue.

Noor and Alaa became famous on social media by reporting on Syria's devastating civil war.

"You can see from the tweets they send out and the communication they are very strong minded people both the lady and even the kids. Noor at that age very strong minded, strong willed, very clear of what they want, what they see, clear of the circumstances inside Ghouta and all of Syria," said Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers Director.

Sooliman said the girls are pleased that they are safe but sad at the same time.

"They are very pleased that they are coming to safety but also very sad. When we spoke to her two days ago she spoke to the Yemeni guy and she told him all our lives we've lived in Ghouta. We don't have family outside Ghouta, where we gonna go to, stay, do," said Sooliman.

"So I want to say safety is paramount get out of Ghouta and we will make arrangements for you and try to have as many other people as possible. She's ecstatic now we followed up on our promise that a driver met her and they are on the way to the hospital," he said.

eNCA