Two William Nicol Maserati dealership employees hijacked, taken hostage

ADT guards and Mediresponse on site after a hijacking occurred outside the Maserati dealership on William Nicol Drive on Saturday morning. Early reports indicate two hostages were taken. Photo: Twitter/@JamaineKrige

A Mediresponse ambulance on site after a hijacking occurred outside the Maserati dealership on Saturday morning. Early reports indicate two hostages were taken. Photo: Twitter/@JamaineKrige

A brand new Maserati Levante, believed to be the type of vehicle hijacked in front of a Maserati dealership in William Nicol Drive in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Saturday morning. Photo: Twitter/@stolencarRSA

Twitter/@JamaineKrige Photo: The Maserati dealership on William Nicol Drive, outside which a hijacking occurred on Saturday morning. Early reports indicate two hostages were taken.

JOHANNESBURG – Two employees from the Maserati dealership at William Nicol Road were taken hostage on Saturday.

According to Medi Response paramedic Dean Slater, who was present at the scene, the hostages who are drivers at the dealership were hijacked by an unknown number of suspects just outside the Maserati showroom on Saturday morning.

Slater said no injuries were reported on the scene.

Medi Response were later informed that the employees’ cellphones, which were being used to track down the suspects and the vehicle, were dumped near Diepsloot.



