Two William Nicol Maserati dealership employees hijacked, taken hostage

JOHANNESBURG – Two employees from the Maserati dealership at William Nicol Road were taken hostage on Saturday.
According to Medi Response paramedic Dean Slater, who was present at the scene, the hostages who are drivers at the dealership were hijacked by an unknown number of suspects just outside the Maserati showroom on Saturday morning.
Slater said no injuries were reported on the scene.
Medi Response were later informed that the employees’ cellphones, which were being used to track down the suspects and the vehicle, were dumped near Diepsloot.
eNCA
