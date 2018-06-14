Two worshippers, suspect killed in Malmesbury mosque attack

File: Two worshipers and one suspect has been killed in a mosque attack in Malmesbury, Western Cape. Photo: South African Police Service/ Facebook

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been killed in an attack at a mosque in Malmesbury in the Western Cape.

Police said a man entered the building during morning prayers.

Two worshippers have reportedly been stabbed to death.

Police say an officer responding to the incident shot and killed the suspect.

Three people -- including a police officer -- were injured.

The Muslim Judicial Council said in a statement that two people have been killed whilst in I'tikaaf and another regular musallee of the Masjied were injured.

Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said detectives are currently combing the crime scene for clues.

"The suspect, believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife, was still on the scene and charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over.

"He ignored the calls and tried to attack police. He was shot and killed in the process," said Traut.

eNCA