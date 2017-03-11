Uber denies claims it doesn't care about drivers' safety

File: The Uber drivers’ action came around the same time as metered taxi drivers were blocking access to the OR Tambo International Airport in protests against rival Uber. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Uber said on Friday it was committed to ensuring its drivers’ safety after a disgruntled group held a protest outside the company offices in Parktown North, Johannesburg.

The company said its technology ensured the safety of passengers as well.

“We are deeply committed to the safety of both riders and drivers and we have a dedicated team working 24/7 in South Africa to support our commitment to safety. We are always looking for ways to improve,” the company said.

“Our technology makes it possible to focus on safety for drivers (and riders) before, during, and after every trip in ways that simply were not possible before smartphones.”

Uber disputed a statement by the disgruntled group that a meeting between the parties was scheduled next week, mediated by the local police.

The company had communication channels with its partners and no such meeting was scheduled, it said.

“Driver-partners have a number of ways they can speak to Uber about their individual concerns, our partner support team operates 24/7. Uber is always talking with partners and taking their feedback on board…Uber succeeds when our partners succeed.”

Uber drivers converged at the company offices demanding to speak to management.

Dressed in T-shirts written “The Movement- #uberdriverssa”, they said their safety was under threat as they were attacked by metered taxi drivers.

Their spokeswoman Teresa Munchick said the forum for the drivers was formed last year after one of them was attacked, hijacked and killed while waiting at the airport.

The Uber drivers’ action came around the same time as metered taxi drivers were blocking access to the OR Tambo International Airport in protests against the ride-sharing service.

As a result of the blockade motorists were stuck for hours along the R21, the surrounding N12 and R24.

Metered taxi operators blocked the roads, accusing Uber of unfairly taking away market share because they do not have to register for operating licences.

Metered taxi operators are also demanding that Uber be stopped from operating in South Africa.

African News Agency