UPDATE: Uber drivers back on the road after Monday's strike

Some Uber drivers are protesting the rising cost of fuel. They are also unhappy about the 25 percent fee charged by Uber, per ride. In studio to unpack their grievances is Teresa Munchick from The Movement, an organisation representing Uber drivers. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Uber drivers are back on the roads after a strike.

Teresa Munchick from The Movement, an organisation representing Uber drivers, said drivers lost income.

On Monday, some drivers gathered to hand over a memorandum to Uber and Taxify bosses.

The drivers are unhappy about the 25 percent service fee, charged by Uber, per ride.

They also voiced their concerns over the fuel price increase.

