UPDATE: Uber drivers back on the road after Monday's strike

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.
JOHANNESBURG - Uber drivers are back on the roads after a strike.
Teresa Munchick from The Movement, an organisation representing Uber drivers, said drivers lost income.
On Monday, some drivers gathered to hand over a memorandum to Uber and Taxify bosses.
##uberGoslowGauteng— Mr GoodNews (@MalaitaSA) June 18, 2018
Uber drivers gathered for a meeting in Zolake Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/k91Ul4uhiP
The drivers are unhappy about the 25 percent service fee, charged by Uber, per ride.
They also voiced their concerns over the fuel price increase.
