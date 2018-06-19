Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Uber drivers back on the road after Monday's strike

  • South Africa
Some Uber drivers are protesting the rising cost of fuel. They are also unhappy about the 25 percent fee charged by Uber, per ride. In studio to unpack their grievances is Teresa Munchick from The Movement, an organisation representing Uber drivers. Video: eNCA
File: The Uber drivers’ strike is expected to continue on Tuesday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Uber drivers are back on the roads after a strike.

Teresa Munchick from The Movement, an organisation representing Uber drivers, said drivers lost income.

On Monday, some drivers gathered to hand over a memorandum to Uber and Taxify bosses.

The drivers are unhappy about the 25 percent service fee, charged by Uber, per ride.

They also voiced their concerns over the fuel price increase.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close