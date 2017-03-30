Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Uber vehicle set alight in Sandton

  • South Africa
An Uber vehicle was reportedly set alight by angry meter taxi operators on Thursday, 30 March 2017 Photo: Facebook/Intelligence Bureau

JOHANNESBURG - An Uber vehicle was reportedly set alight by metered taxi drivers on Thursday.

The most recent action comes after the latter blocked highways in Ekurhuleni in protest overthe app-based driver service.

UPDATE: Taxi drivers block highway in Uber protest

Police were on scene to investigate the incident.

 

Uber and metered taxi drivers have clashed repeatedly since in the introduction of the service nationally.

The regulation and legalisation of Uber drivers in the country has been called 'swine flu' by taxi associations.

eNCA

