UCT event dinner for 'people of colour only' receives backlash

The University of Cape Town says the wording on the program should be changed as events at the university may not be restricted on the basis of race.

CAPE TOWN – The University of Cape Town says the Decolonial Winter School, which invited only people of colour to a supper, does not restrict other races from attending the event.

This is despite the event receiving a backlash from social-media users and academics for excluding other races.

The event, which takes place from 24 to 30 June, has been described as an arts-based healing intervention by organisers.

“As activists coming out of the Must Fall movements, we are looking to create an alternative school that focuses not only on theory but also doing as a necessary praxis in teaching and learning,” the organisers said.

“We propose a pedagogy that would subvert the authoritarian structure of knowing imposed by the current order of the colonial university, and in this way, we actively take the next step towards actualising a decolonised education.”

Professor Jonathan Jansen has labelled the event as racist and says it should be decolonised itself.

“UCT's "decolonised winter school" is racist, anti-democratic and unbefitting an open university,” Jansen wrote.

“To restrict the suppers to "people of colour" is crass and offensive and should be condemned out of hand.

“The winter school itself should be decolonised, if the word still has any meaning at all. We need a genuinely critical left and progressive position in higher education; not this kind of racial backwardness.”

The university says the wording on the program will have to change as events at the university are not allowed to be restricted on the basis of race.

“Entrance to UCT events may not be restricted on the basis of race,” UCT said in a statement.

“Our understanding is that the students and alumni arranging the event have been informed accordingly and have agreed that the programme wording will be changed.|

