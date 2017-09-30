UDM turns 20

JOHANNESBURG – The United Democratic Movement (UDM) turns twenty this weekend.

Formed by General Bantu Holomisa in 1997 after he was expelled from the ANC, the party has kept its electoral base but has seen minimal growth.

UDM’s main supporter base is in rural Eastern Cape.UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa has for years been a thorn in the side of the President Zuma administration, regularly criticising the ANC’s perceived wrongdoings in Parliament.

The United Democratic Movement was formed in 1997, after Holomisa was expelled from the ANC.

Holomisa was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute when he alleged then Public Enterprises Minister Stella Sigau had years earlier accepted a bribe.

Est. 27 September 1997 #UDMturns20 - we celebrate on 30 September 2017! #UDMis20! Where would our democracy, our country be?! -- #leadership pic.twitter.com/7ZLtPS98Pn — Unathi Twala (@NdinguUnathi) September 15, 2017

In 1999 party secretary general Sifiso Nkabinde was gunned down in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

Holomisa says, “The ANC unleashed violence against us, they barred us from SABC, we buried a lot of our cadres including our Secretary General who was killed in broad daylight by the bodyguards of the Richmond mayor, so the climate at that stage was not conducive, but these so called analysts will not tell you that.”

Since then, the UDM has been overtaken by a relatively new party, the EFF led by Julius Malema.

Political analyst, Mcebisi Ndtleyana, believes the story of the UDM is really that of one man.

Ndtleyana says, “If you were to ask if the people would be saddened by the departure of Holomisa from the political scene , certainly they would say they would be saddened because his voice has been very critical , it’s been bold when the ANC and many others chose to keep quiet, hence I say it’s more about Holomisa than the party story itself, if Holomisa leaves so will the party.”

The party now governs the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in coalition with the DA but that’s come with many challenges.

The UDM took centre stage recently when it approached the Constitutional Court, to ask for a secret ballot in the parliamentary vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Despite the UDM’s many challenges, Holomisa says it's here to stay. The anniversary celebrations will be attended by two thousand five hundred delegates at Gallagher Estate.

eNCA